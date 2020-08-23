‘Come back, Rahulji’, say Congress leaders in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Top leaders of the Congress’s Maharashtra unit have passed a unanimous resolution urging that Rahul Gandhi should be immediately appointed as the new party President, party sources said here on Sunday.

The resolution was proposed by state unit President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and seconded by Minister Ashok Chavan after an online meeting of top Congress leaders here this afternoon.

“We have in one voice requested that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi should make Rahulji the Congress President in the best interests of the party and nation in these critical times,” said a party leader, requesting anonymity.

However, in case that was not possible for whatever reasons, the state Congress leaders have urged interim chief Sonia Gandhi to continue helming the party affairs.

“To have a courageous, sensitive and intellectually committed leader is not only the need of the Congress Party but the need of the entire country as well. With due respect to Rahulji’s sentiments, we would like to say ‘Come back’. Rahulji should now lead the Congress,” Thorat said in a statement later.

He said under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party would be the voice of millions of India and was determined to make history, and work for the poor and the neglected in the country.

Giving full marks to Sonia Gandhi, Thorat said that she has taken care of the large Congress family selflessly by making innumerable sacrifices for it.

“Under her leadership and guidance during the UPA Government, revolutionary decisions were taken keeping the interest of the people as supreme,” he said, urging her to stay on till Rahul Gandhi takes over.

–IANS

qn/vd