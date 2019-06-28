Come On India! Singers capture 2019 WC fever with anthems

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The spirit of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is being celebrated with full enthusiasm by Indian music artistes including Shaan, Benny Dayal, Daler Mehndi, Meet Bros, SANAM and Arvind Vegda, who have come up with anthems to cheer for Team India which has now reached the semi-finals in the tournament.

The singers have come up with the songs as part of brand associations, but each song is united in its aim to stir up passion for the game.

Arvind Vegda has launched his own ‘De Dhana Dhan Team India’ song. “Knowing how important sports is today, I sang the song ‘De Dhana Dhan Team India’ for the ICC World Cup for Team India. I would like to wish them success and victory this World Cup and also for the fans to enjoy the song as it is all about the ‘josh’ and enthusiasm of the people of the country,” Vegda told IANS.

Benny has sung ‘India’s Largest Fan’ for Royal Stag Mega Music CDs, while Shaan has lent his voice to ‘Come On India’ for Bingo. The latter celebrates the spirit of togetherness, highlighting how cricket brings friends and families together to enjoy the match and enthusiastically celebrate all the fours and sixes.

It also features performances by TVF cast – Lleo, Jassi, Badri and ‘Dancing Uncle’.

Shaan said he has always been a lover of cricket, and had “great fun” doing the anthem for the team.

“I look forward to India winning the World Cup again. So ‘Come On India!’ Dikha do! Duniya ko hila do,” he said in a statement, using the iconic cheer from the classic cricket anthem from the late 1990s.

Benny said: “India being the greatest cricketing country in the world, having the largest fan song is just very important. Cricket has been a huge part of my life and I am honoured to do this extremely catchy, danceable and enjoyable anthem.”

Meet Bros were roped in for a pulsating World Cup anthem for OPPO Mobiles.

Indian band SANAM collaborated with global artistes to celebrate cricket’s spirit of togetherness with the song “Way-O, way-O”, launched by personal mobility company Uber as part of its partnership with the International Cricket Council.

For ‘Way-O, Way-O’, composed, produced and curated by Michael McCleary, acclaimed artistes across five participating countries at the Cricket World Cup, came together.The makers include SANAM, alongside Jahmiel (Jamaica), Catherine Taylor Dawson (UK), Simba Diallo (New Zealand) and Choir group – Khayelitsha United Mambazo (South Africa).

Singer Aastha Gill also came up with a TikTok World Cup anthem ‘Jeetega saara India’, a fun and energetic track, while Daler Mehndi collaborated with SpotlampE.com to launch “Panga na lena”, and rapper Divine created a ‘SockThem’ anthem.

Ahead of the India versus Pakistan game last month, PUMA and the Bharat Army got the cricket fever rolling with a live performance by Divine in Manchester.

Divine told IANS with the song, wanted to capture the resilience and confidence that the Indian cricket team embodies, and qualities that he felt are essential for overcoming any challenge.

