Comedian Anup Upadhyay set to join ‘Excuse Me Madam’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Anup Upadhyay, known for his perfect comic timing, is set to be back in a new TV show.

Anup will be seen in the second season of “May I Come In Madam?”, which has been titled “Excuse Me Madam”.

Sharing details about his character in the show, Anup said: “This show has come to me as the most unexpected surprise, as the character lets me explore yet another facet of comedy.”

“I am excited to play this role. I have been waiting for an opportunity like this where I get to explore another shade of my acting skills,” he added.

Anup is popular on the small screen for his performances in shows like “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!”, “F.I.R.”, “Lapataganj” and “Jijaji Chhat Par Hai”.

–IANS

nn/vnc