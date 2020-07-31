Comedian Bryan Callen accused of sexual assault

Four women have come forward and accused actor-comedian Bryan Callen of sexual assault and misconduct. This comes a month after his friend Chris D’Elia denied allegations of sexual harassment.

The claims date back to 1999, when the Goldbergs star, 53, allegedly raped Katherine Fiore Tigerman. The actress told the media that her father, actor Bill Fiore, gave Callen one of his first jobs in a New York City theater production, and she became friends with him years later when they ran into each other in L.A.

Tigerman claimed that Callen forcibly raped her as she cried and begged him to stop in his bedroom after a night out. Tigerman said she did not go to the police because the thought of a rape kit felt physically invasive.

Katherine Fiore Tigerman

Ten years later, in 2009, the actor met an American Apparel employee named Rachel Green, who claimed that he emerged from the fitting room wearing only boxer briefs numerous times. He allegedly returned to the store the next day and requested Green’s help again while trying on a Speedo.

“It was one of those tight gross little things,” she recalled. “He ran out of the fitting room to grab something, so I went in to get the clothes he’d already tried on. And then he comes in, pushes me against the wall, closes the curtains and starts kissing my neck as he asks me if I’m going to get in trouble.”

Green said she managed to push Callen away and ran downstairs to immediately tell her coworkers what had happened.

Comedian Tiffany King

Comedian Tiffany King, meanwhile, alleged that he asked her for a “b–wjob” in a car in 2017 after having dinner together. She said that after she said no, he offered her money, which she also rejected before driving home in tears.

The fourth woman, Claire Ganshert, met Callen while working as a barista in NYC in 2012. She said they got to know each other and began a sexual relationship, which ended in 2016. She was not aware that he was married to Amanda Humphrey at the time.

“I was just a wide-eyed girl starting out in the industry when he swooped in,” Ganshert told the media. “There were these moments that were so intense, where it felt like he was really seeing me for my sexuality and my mouth and my body. Now, I see that for what it was. … I am not a victim but I’m standing up for that 23-year-old girl by saying that a 45-year-old man should have known better.”