ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from ‘Lock Upp’ with winner’s trophy

NewsWire
0
0

He was in jail not long ago for “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses”, a charge he denies, but well past Saturday/Sunday midnight, controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut ‘Lock Upp’ with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and brand new car.

He was declared winner of the show, whose finale also featured popular reality show regulars Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.

Unlike most reality shows, the Lock Upp winner was decided not only on the basis of popular votes, which was topped by Faruqui, but the host, Kangana, had the last word on the subject. It was her seal of approval that finally decided the winner. Payal and Anjali, with whom Faruqui had gotten quite close on the gritty reality show, were declared the first and second runners up.

Faruqui, who, before entering ‘Lock Upp’, was seeing his shows being cancelled by the Karnataka government, attracted a lot of sympathy and public goodwill by by coming across as this boy from a Dongri chawl who had seen poverty, his mother commit suicide and his marriage breakd up, and had also been abused sexually as a child.

Kangana and he also had a hot exchange initially on his political views, but quite clearly, their differences did not come in the way of the show’s celebrity host from declaring him the winner.

20220508-012145

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann, Tahira contribute to Maha CM’s Relief Fund

    Jonita Gandhi: ‘Top Tucker’ took around 20 minutes to record

    ‘Madhagaja’ team releases title track, dedicates it to Puneeth

    Bollywood celebs who chose to adopt, not buy pets