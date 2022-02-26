COMMUNITYENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Comedian Russell Peters Gets Married in Star-Studded California Ceremony

By CIEDITOR
0
42

TMZ is reporting that the Canadian-born comedian tied the knot on Sunday, Feb. 20 in a romantic outdoor ceremony at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California, held just before sunset on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

According to the report, Peters and bride Ali were wed in front of approximately 300 guests described as including “a ‘who’s who’ from the music, comedy and sports worlds.”

In fact, Cedric The Entertainer officiated the ceremony, while other celebs included Canadian singer Deborah Cox (who performed the song for the bride and groom’s first dance), and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, who provided a bombastic introduction when the couple entered the reception.

Other celebs on hand included Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, Melle Mel and Luenell.

TMZ reports that “the party went late into the night with loads of dancing, food and a retro candy station to keep up everyone’s dance floor energy.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.