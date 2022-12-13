Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar dons the Ranveer Singh look and impresses the Bollywood actor on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Wearing a pink suit like the ‘Simba’ actor, Sidharth as ‘Funveer Singh’ mimiced his style and appearance on the show.

Talking about portraying Funveer Singh in front of Ranveer, Sidharth said: “Ranveer Singh is B-town’s livewire with such infectious energy, lively and colourful personality; he is one of the most amazing actors I have ever met. While it was an honour for me, it was indeed challenging as well to portray Ranveer in front of the power house himself.”

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Cirkus’.

Sidharth, who is the winner of ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, added that it was great to get the compliment from Ranveer and spend some time with him on the sets.

“I’m grateful that I got some time to spend with him and shared a few words which will be cherished forever in my heart. He took the act so sportingly that it boosted my confidence even more,” Sidharth said. “I really hope the audience will like this union and love the whole act as this week’s episode is not only high on energy but a laughter riot too.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

