Comedian Trevor Noah set for maiden India tour in April 2020

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his “Loud & Clear Tour” to India in April next year.

Noah is expanding his “Loud & Clear Tour” to 2020 on popular demand, and India is on the map this time.

After bringing Aziz Ansari to India in May this year, BookMyShow is bringing the comedy star for his first ever performance in the country, with shows of the “Loud & Clear Tour 2020” to be held in New Delhi and Mumbai.

In Delhi, the show will be held at Indira Gandhi Arena on April 11, and at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on April 9.

The Emmy-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Noah has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, most recently including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

The 2020 shows kick off on January 10 in Buffalo New York, and will also visit arenas across the US, Europe, Ireland and Germany amongst others. With already one sold out show at the iconic O2 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, a second show has been added for April 3 next year.

–IANS

