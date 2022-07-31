Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen playing the lead along with popular choreographer Dinesh Master in director S. P. Raj Kumar’s upcoming film, which has now been titled ‘Lokal Sarakku’.

Actor Soori, who has now turned hero with director Vetri Maran’s ‘Viduthalai’ after having been a comedian, released the title and the first look of the film.

Taking to social media, Soori wrote: “Here is the title and first look (poster) of actor / dance master Dinesh and actor Yogi Babu. ‘Lokal Sarakku’, directed by S. P. RajKumar.”

The first look has Yogi Babu riding a moped with dance choreographer Dinesh master seated in front. The film has cinematography by M. Moovendhar and K. S. Palani and editing by Castro. V. R. Swaminathan Rajesh has scored the music for the film, which has art direction by Mujibur Rahman.

‘Lokal Sarakku’ is being produced by Valentina Swaminathan and Dr. Padma Venkatasubramanian.

