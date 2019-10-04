Comfort comes first for Disha

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Comfortable in her own skin, Disha Patani does not believe in taking fashion-related pain. “I try to be myself, no matter what the trend is,” said the Bollywood actress, who is often spotted in breezy and comfortable outfits.

“With each generation, there’s a change that needs to happen. And it happens for a good reason. Today we talk about fashion, which needn’t be painful. Dressing, which is comfortable and yet cool,” she added. Why not? Actresses these days are more at ease making public appearances pairing sneakers with the saree.

Disha was the showstopper at the ongoing Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week SS’20 in Delhi for beverage brand Pepsi’s Swag collection and walked the ramp wearing a t-shirt and flarred denims.

“I usually like to dress up according to my mood. If I feel happy, I want to wear something cute. I just be myself whenever I dress up,” Disha told IANSlife.

“I spend most of the time at home or shooting. I rarely go out to party. But when I do, I like to dress up well,” she added.

The Swag collection marks Pepsi’s foray into the fashion world in collaboration with homegrown ready-to-wear label Huemn’s. The Swag athleisure range is designed by Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty, and all its denim wear is made from recycled plastic.

