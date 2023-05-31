ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Comic Timing: Aamir says he’d love to do a film with Kapil Sharma

Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ in Mumbai, said he would love to do a film with comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma.

The superstar showed up along with the entire ensemble cast of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ and, to evoke the Punjabi spirit, he also broke into a Bhangra. Kapil Sharma also attended the trailer launch.

When asked about why he never promotes any of his films on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Aamir said: “Usually, I am busy during a film’s release. I am travelling and promoting the film in different cities and overseas, and it has somehow never worked out with Kapil Sharma. I even told him that, when I am free, I will come to his show, we don’t have to worry about a film.”

While on the subject of Kapil Sharma, a reference had to be made to the comedy drama, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, starring Aamir and Salman Khan. When asked if he would like to pair with Kapil Sharma for another hit like this old comic caper, Aamir said: “‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was a commercial failure, it was a flop, but later with the help of home entertainment it sort of picked up.”

He then addressed Kapil Sharma and said: “Kapil Sharma and me, doing a film together? I would love that. Hey listen Kapil, let’s do a movie. I would love to do a movie with Kapil.”

‘Carry On Jatta 3’, helmed by Smeep Kang, stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in lead roles. It is set to hit theatres this June 29.

