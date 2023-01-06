SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Coming back from injury, you shouldn’t be playing international game, says Gambhir on Arshdeep’s return

NewsWire
0
0

India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid have come in support of young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after he bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs in India’s 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here.

But former India opener Gautam Gambhir said the pacer should not have been included in the squad as he returning from a two-month-long injury break.

Arshdeep conceded a hat-trick of no-balls in his first over and then gave away two more in the 19th over of the innings that he bowled. The young pacer was coming back from an injury and was included in the side at the expense of Harshal Patel,

He looked totally off-colour and struggled for rhythm in the two overs he bowled. Both Pandya and Dravid dismissed it as an off-day for the youngster.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” Pandya said after the match. Dravid sought patience and understanding for all young players in the team and said such days are bound to come.

However, Gambhir did not agree with their assessment and said players coming from injury should not directly be pushed into an international game.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Arshdeep Singh’s no-ball issues, to which he responded:

“Imagine seven balls, it’s like bowling more than 21 overs. Everyone bowls bad balls or plays bad shots but it’s about the rhythm. If you are coming after an injury, you should not be playing an international game,” Gambhir said.

“You should be going to domestic cricket and getting your rhythm back because no-balls are not acceptable. Whoever is injured and there is a long layoff, he has to go back to domestic cricket, bowl 15-20 overs, come back and then play an international game, and that was squarely seen when Arshdeep Singh was struggling with his rhythm,” he added.

Arshdeep had missed the white-ball series against Bangladesh and his last competitive game was against New Zealand in November 2022. He also missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka played at Wankhede.

20230106-111204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This is what old age makes you do: Kohli to Anderson

    We don’t wear turban for money like Akshay Kumar: Brar

    IND v SL: Will stick to our plans; play positive cricket...

    Shastri had suggested to Kohli to give up all white ball...