Coming soon, a 5G PC for the new workplace

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (IANS) A series of launches marked Lenovo’s appearance at the CES on Monday focusing on speed, looks and future workspaces.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold launch was the most eye-catching of the launches at CES, the consumer electronics mega event that is being held here.

But with the growing buzz around 5G technology, which is evident at this year’s event, Lenovo appeared to be looking ahead to a “fast future” with 5G.

With the Yoga 5G, Lenovo launched the 5G PC that supports both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks.

The Yoga 5G is an “ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop” and the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform.

Lenovo said the Yoga 5G would be available later this year with prices starting at $1,499.

Alongside the Yoga 5G, Lenovo also announced the launch of the ThinkBook Plus — a laptop with an innovative e-ink display on the cover to improve productivity and focus.

The display can be used to create illustrations and take notes with the Precision Pen, at the same time as receiving notifications when the lid is closed.

“The device is a new kind of laptop that provides innovative features and functions to help users maximise their multitasking efficiency,” Lenovo said.

The ThinkBook Plus will be available from March 2020, starting at $1,199.

Lenovo officials said that except for the X1 Fold, most of the devices were likely to be launched in India around the same time as in the US.

Sanjeev Menon, Vice President for Small and Medium Business (SMB) Product and Portfolio Management said that one of the reasons for going in for 5G devices — speed, though, is contingent upon carrier networks — was the changing nature of the workplace exemplified by people working from home.

The company pointed to studies in this connection that showed that 53 per cent of people, globally, work remotely for at least half the week.

Besides, flexible work and virtual teams are the biggest drivers of workplace transformation today, it said, pointing to the studies.

