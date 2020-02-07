Coming together for art

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Circle, Gurgaon, has collaborated with Gallerie Splash to hold an exhibition and group show with works of well-known artists, including Manu Parekh, Lal Bahadur Singh, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Vinita Das Gupta, Nagesh Ghodke, Roy K John and Ramesh Gurjala from February 7 to 14.

On the opening day, a brief discussion was held among experts from the field of art and design, who talked about the fluidity of art and how workspaces are adapting more to it.

The panel discussion — ‘Integration of ART at Workspace’ — involved art historians, artists and curators such as Myna Mukherjee, Lipika Sud, Mridula Sharma, Divvya Nirula, Sasi Menon and Rohit Raj Mehendiratta.

This was followed by ‘ART Collective’, a curated art exhibition, which featured a mix of classic and contemporary art, mostly illustrating stories within India.

–IANS

sukant/arm