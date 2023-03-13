New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) A special exhibition of artisan-designer partnerships called Tarasha’s Design Direct is scheduled to run from March 17 through March 19 at Delhi’s Craft Village.

The event, which was jointly organised by Titan’s Project Tarasha, Creative Dignity, and Craft Village, seeks to advance fair artisan-designer collaborations, advance craft techniques, and investigate novel, novel opportunities within crafts.

A opportunity to connect with important industry players like designers, design firms, architects, brands, craft enthusiasts, and the fraternity will be provided by Tarasha’s Design Direct showcase for artisans. The purpose of the event is to introduce artisans to fresh market contacts and engagements.

In India, craft and design have long been woven together like weave and weft. Project Tarasha and Creative Dignity introduced their Design Mentorship program with the same thought in mind. Over the course of three months, this interaction has led to the co-creation of innovative craft goods by artisan and designer pairs. Ajrakh rugs, cushion covers, table runners, a pop-up storybook for kids, a chessboard made with traditional leather puppetry, a home temple, modern candle holders, cooking utensils, tealights, and kid-sized cabinets are just a few examples of the unusual and creative goods available.

According to Ritika Gandhi, anchor for Project Tarasha, “our goal with Tarasha’s Design Direct is to showcase the true potential of artisan-designer collaborations and support fair partnerships that value the special abilities and cultural connotations of craft practices. Craft and style, in our opinion, are two sides of the same coin. In India, the terms “craft” and “design” have actually always been used synonymously. However, over the past 20 years or so, the dynamic has changed, favouring designers and relegating artisans to the status of suppliers or makers. With an emphasis on inclusive design, co-learning, co-creating, and two-way knowledge transfer, this event exemplifies an equitable artisan-designer collaboration. Dates: 17th – Preview (invite only)/Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm

18th, 19th – Saturday & Sunday

Time: 11.30 am to 7 pm

Venue: Craft Village, 19B, Shivaji Marg, West End Greens, Rangpuri, New Delhi, India

Entry free

