Comments on President: Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Speaker rejects adjournment motion

West Bengal Assembly, on Monday, witnessed a ruckus after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay refused to admit an adjournment motion brought by BJP seeking discussion on the recent derogatory comments by state minister Akhil Giri on the appearance of President Droupadi Murmu.

The speaker observed that since the case is sub-judice, there is no scope for discussion on the floor of the Assembly. However, the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari argued that the main contention of the adjournment motion was on why a minister should continue in the chair even after making such derogatory comments about the constitutional head of the country.

“This cannot be a sub-judice matter. At least the Speaker could have allowed our chief whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga to read out the adjournment motion. But the Speaker did not even allow that,” he said.

On Monday, the BJP MLAs came to the House carrying posters of the President. After the Assembly speaker refused to admit the adjournment motion, a ruckus broke out with the opposition members protesting and raising slogans. The Trinamool Congress legislators, led by the women members, raised counter-slogans creating a total pandemonium.

Later, the BJP legislators staged a walk-out from the House and staged a demonstration at the Assembly lawn. “We do not understand how Akhil Giri is allowed to continue as a minister. Either he resigns or the chief minister should terminate him from the cabinet,” Suvendu Adhikari told news persons.

Akhil Giri, who was present at the house, told newspersons outside the house that the BJP was unnecessarily trying to politicise the issue and that he had already tendered apologies for his comments.

Later, the house resumed in the second half. But the BJP legislators continued with their protests and slogans and staged a walk-out again.

