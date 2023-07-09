INDIA

Commerce Minister to visit UK from tomorrow to fast-track FTA negotiations

 Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the UK from July 10-11, to further the free trade agreement (FTA) talks between the two nations.

Goyal will also be meeting with ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries, to discuss the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA.

With the FTA negotiations gaining momentum, the visit aims to further propel the discussions and pave the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would drive economic growth and strengthen ties between the two nations, official sources said.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture, as both India and the UK are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade.

Goyal will also hold high-level meetings with his UK counterparts, including the secretary of state for international trade, as well as representatives from various sectors and industries.

These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the key priorities and objectives of the FTA negotiations, with a focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and intellectual property rights.

Further, he will also meet with ministers and officials from the EFTA member countries, (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), to assess the progress made in the ongoing negotiations of the TEPA with EFTA.

The TEPA aims to enhance trade and economic cooperation between India and the EFTA member countries, fostering an environment conducive to increased investments, reduced trade barriers, and greater market access.

