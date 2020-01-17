Commerce Ministry tableau depicts Startup India project

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will take part in this year’s Republic Day Parade where it is going to showcase a tableau depicting various stages of its flagship project, ‘Startup India’.

It will show the lifecycle of a start-up and the all-round support provided by the government in this journey.

The tableau depicts how ideas come and how the innovations emerge positively affect lives of the citizens. “Our objective is to inspire and motivate the creative youth to follow their dreams to generate wealth and become job creators in place of job seekers,” said a senior government officer.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government, intended to build a strong ecosystem to nurture innovation, drive sustainable economic growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

The Startup India Action Plan, launched on January 16, 2016, has stirred entrepreneurial spirit across the country.

More than 26,000 start-ups from 551 districts of 28 states and seven Union Territories have been recognised in this period.

Working across various sectors of economy, Indian start-ups have attracted substantial global investments and reported more than 2,91,000 jobs.

The front portion will depicts a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real world problems.

The leaves of the ‘Startup India Tree’ in the middle represent various kinds of support provided to start-ups.

A staircase denotes the stages of growth – proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up.

The wheel at the rear will depict varied sectors of economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities on a large scale.

“The map of India will represents the spread of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas. The wheel and the map together will depict the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in the country,” the officer added.

