INDIA

Commission charges return to haunt BJP in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the issue of 40 per cent commission in government projects is back to haunt the saffron party in Karnataka. A delegation headed by Karnataka State Contractors Association president D Kempanna met Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday in this regard.

Kempanna stated after the meeting that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again in another 15 days. He had written a letter 18 months ago and the PMO had contacted him in this regard. However, Kempanna claims that there is no action on his letter.

“All MLAs demand 10 to 15 per cent commission. The total system has become corrupt. All ministers and CM are corrupt. There are instances where no work is done and the whole 100 per cent fund is swallowed,” he said.

Kempanna alleged that Minister for Horticulture Muniratna who is in-charge of Kolar district is collecting money on his own. He said he had got work worth Rs 10,000 crore done for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. Where is the development there? Kempanna questioned.

The government owes Rs 22,000 cr to contractors. Kempanna challenged that if a judicial probe is ordered, all documents would be submitted. Siddaramaiah has assured that he would raise the issue in during the assembly session, he added.

Bommai stated that there is no ground for allegations of commission in government projects. “Let them submit a complaint to the Lokayukta. They will initiate action. Everyone can write a letter to PM Modi. Let him complain and the matter shall be investigated,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP should call for the session in September and this issue would be discussed.

20220824-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army chief, top military brass to review deployment along China, Pak...

    Fire breaks out at apartment in Gurugram; 6 rescued

    70% polling in first phase of Panchayat polls in Odisha

    ED is political tool for BJP, will not appear : Ex-Kerala...