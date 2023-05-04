Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that he is committed to the caste-based census in Bihar and despite the Patna High Court’s interim stay, asserted that it will be conducted in future.

“Our fight for the caste-based survey will continue in the state. The people of Bihar are in favour of caste-based survey. It is in the interest of common people.

“The decision of caste based survey was taken unanimously by all political parties of the state. It is not for any particular caste. It is for all,” he said.

“Bihar government was conducting a caste-based survey at its own expense as the Centre had declined to make a financial contribution to it. The BJP did not want the caste- based survey being conducted in the state. They are frightened that once the actual data would come out, they would know how many people are staying below the poverty line and how many of them are landless. Who is in good financial condition and who has not. It is in the interest of all caste and community people,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“As the interim order has come, the state government will analyse it and take the decision accordingly,” he said.

“After the court order, the BJP is celebrating the decision and spreading lies that they are in favour of caste-based survey. If it was the case, then why have they not conducted in any BJP-ruled states or by the Centre,” he added.

