Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government is committed to providing all assistance to the families of martyred defence personnel.

After inaugurating Vijay Diwas celebrations organised by National Sainik Memorial Management Trust here, he said be it in pre or post independence, Bangladesh Liberation War, Kargil or any other wars, the soldiers from Karnataka have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“I salute to all those bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Their sacrifice has brought victory to the country, which helped the citizens to live peacefully,” he said.

“Even at a time when border extensions are next to impossible, some countries are trying to extend their border. But our forces are prepared to push back the enemies,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces are fully equipped to push back the enemies before they enter Indian soil. The country is safe because of the armed forces,” Chief Minister Bommai stated.

“Serivces of defence forces are supreme. Despite knowing the fact the job in defence forces could cost them their lives, youths join it,” he added.

