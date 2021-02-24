The Tamil Nadu government has set up a six-member committee to probe the alleged sexual harassment complaint lodged by a female IPS officer against Rajesh Das, IPS, Special Director General of Police (DGP- Law and Order).

The enquiry committee will be headed by Jayashree Raghunandan, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department.

According to the Government Order issued by S.K.Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary, the enquiry committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 on the female IPS officers’ complaint.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK President M.K.Stalin in a tweet questioned why Chief Minister K.Palaniswami is allegedly saving Das against whom a sexual harassment complaint has been filed.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said in a tweet: “The protector also needs protection during ADMK rule. When a woman IPS officer is sexually harassed by a higher ranked officer and the CM takes no notice of it, what hope do ‘ordinary’ women have in this regime?”

–IANS

vj/ash