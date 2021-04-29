Expressing gratitude to India for the support provided by the nation to small and vulnerable member countries earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland on Thursday assured medical help the government and its people facing “heavy burden” with the latest wave of infection.

“On behalf of the whole Commonwealth family, I want to express our deep concern and solidarity with the people and the government of India as your national agencies mobilise to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and as the latest wave of infection continues to spread so distressingly in your country,” Scotland said in a statement to IANS.

“We are immensely grateful for the support provided by the government of India to small and vulnerable member countries of the Commonwealth earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an immensely generous and practical response to this global emergency.

“And as your country so compassionately acted to support others in their time of need your fellow Commonwealth nations and the institutions which serve them would wish to do all we can to reciprocate in that same spirit of mutual support.”

“As such we stand ready to assist in any way that we can and have called a Commonwealth Secretariat rapid response meeting to consider what practical support the Commonwealth Secretariat and our member countries might offer together to be able to help you with your heavy burden.

“As a family of nations, we value our brothers and sisters in India and we, along with the wider Indian diaspora, all of whom have family and friends affected, share your anguish at the impact of this devastating and terrible disease and commit to supporting the government and people of India in any way possible,” the Secretary-General added.

India’s tally of coronavirus cases reached 17,997,267 on Wednesday morning. Its Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, after that of the US, with Brazil in third. In terms of the death toll, India is fourth in the world, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

