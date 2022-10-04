Around ten people, including a Gram Rakshak Dal, were injured when two communities clashed amid a dispute over garba in Undhela village of this district, police said on Tuesday.

Police have rounded up a few suspects.

According to Kheda District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia, “Garba was underway in Mandvi chowk of the Undhela village late on Monday night, when a group led by Arif and Zaahir raised objections to it. When the villagers refused to stop, they started pelting stones. On being informed, police force rushed in and brought the situation under control.”

After the villagers identified the people involved, the police rounded up a few suspects for rioting, unlawful assembly, possessing deadly weapons and hurting voluntarily and obstructing public servants from discharging one’s duty.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, and law & order.

Village Sarpanch Indravadan Patel alleged that it was a pre-planned attack as the the minority community members were not only armed with sticks and other weapons, but had stored stones on the terrace of houses.

