INDIA

Communal clashes erupt in Vadodara on Diwali night

NewsWire
0
0

Communal clashes broke out on Diwali night in Vadodara and till Tuesday morning, the police have rounded up at least a dozen rioters while the process of identifying them is currently underway.

The clashes erupted on Monday night in the city’s Panigate area.

Addressing the local media, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yaspal Jaganiya said: “The exact reason for the violence is yet to be ascertained. The moment police learnt of the incident, personnel from across the city were moved to spot and the situation was brought under control. A petrol bomb was hurled at the police from the terrace of the house, one person is held in this regard.”

Officials said street lights were cut off before the clash broke out, after which rioters from the two sides started hurling stones.

According to a local resident, the clashes broke out over a bursting of firecrackers near a college.

20221025-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Set in rural backdrop, ‘Yamakaathaghi’ will be a supernatural thriller

    IPL 2022: Rovman Powell is equally good against pace and spin,...

    House collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj, several feared trapped

    Kodanad murder, heist case: TN special police team leaves for Nepal