Communal pamphlets distributed by AAP, says BJP’s Bagga

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) With less than 24 hours to go for Delhi elections, BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, with the help of children, is distributing communally-sensitive pamphlets in the constituency.

Bagga tweeted: “Controversial posters are being distributed by these kids at the behest of Aam Aadmi Party’s Hari Nagar candidate. Our workers caught them red-handed.”

Bagga also posted a video where four children are seen explaining to a BJP worker how they got the pamphlets.

The controversial pamphlet is addressed to “Muslim brothers and sisters” and being is addressed by “Rajkumari Dhillon, candidate, Hari Nagar Assembly constinuency, Aam Aadmi Party”.

The pamphlet makes an appeal to Muslims to vote for the AAP candidate. It also talks about “torture of Muslim brothers and sisters”, Ram temple verdict and abrogation of Article 370 in an attempt to stoke communal tension.

When asked, the AAP sought to distance itself from the controversy.

