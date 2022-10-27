INDIA

Communal tension intensifies in K’taka dist

Communal tension in Shivamogga escalated as politicians indulged in war of words over a spate of violence in the district.

JD(S) State President C.M Ibrahim accused the BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa of stoking the communal fire in Shivamogga.

“Eshwarappa is responsible for the murders that have taken place in Shivamogga,” he stated. Shivamogga city has been witnessing disturbing communal incidents after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February.

Eshwarappa is fearing defeat in upcoming Assembly elections and hence disturbing incidents are taking place in this background. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tame him, he stated.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa maintained that unable to tolerate a peaceful Hindu community, miscreants are indulging in violence. The Centre must give a befitting reply to them or the Hindu community will be forced to retaliate, he warned.

Against the backdrop of attack on Hindu activist Prakash on Tuesday in Shivamogga city, Eshwarappa stated that the accused must be shown the right path by their family members, he stated.

A gang of miscreants had threatened slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s family members and attacked Prakash with stones. Muslim goondas are trained to target Hindu activists. They had attacked Harsha and killed him. Prakash managed to escape narrowly, he stated.

These miscreants must be shot and hanged. Only then, will they have some fear. Few Muslim goondas are destroying peace in society, he said. “I will request the Union Home Minister in this regard,” Eshwarappa added.

