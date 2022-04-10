Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.

The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

In Khargone, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession, triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting as per the preliminary information. The procession was attacked by people from a particular community, who objected to playing loud DJ music during the procession. This resulted into confrontation between two the communities (Hindu-Muslim), following which stone pelting was reported.

Police had to face tough situations and tear gases were used to disperse the people creating ruckus. Additional forces from some other local police stations were alerted and deployed to the spot.

Senior police officials and district administration jointly acted on it and the situation was brought under control, a police personnel told IANS.

Khargone district administration late on Sunday appealed to the people to restrain from spreading rumours and do not pay attention to any kind of misleading information.

“The situation in the city is under control now. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumour and misleading information,” S.S. Mujalda, additional collector of Khargone, said in an appeal late on Sunday.

Similar violence also reported from Sendhwa town of Barwani district during Ram Navami procession. At least five-six people, including a police inspector, got injured in the incident. A place of worship was also vandalized. The situation in the district was under control by late evening, a police officer said.

