Cycling season is back in Mississauga!

Whether you’re new to cycling or an expert, community bike rides are a great way to meet new people and connect with your neighbours while exploring Mississauga’s growing cycling infrastructure. Riders have the choice to join an in-person ride or enjoy the routes at a time of their choosing using the online bike route map.

Community rides start Saturday, June 3, and will take place every two weeks until the end of October. All rides take place in different neighbourhoods in Mississauga and range between five to 24 kilometres in length.

The free, guided bike rides that take place on a variety of cycling infrastructure, including on-road bike lanes, shared pathways and multi-use trails. They’re open to

Mississauga residents of all ages and cycling abilities who want to be active outdoors and are interested in seeing their neighbourhood and city by bike.

Those interested in participating in the group-style rides must register and be at the starting location for the start time. City staff will be onsite at the starting location to help guide participants and answer any questions.

Planned 2023 Community Rides in Mississauga:

Saturday, June 3 – Toronto Pearson launch ride, starts at Mount Charles Park

Saturday, June 24 – Malton ride, starts at Malton Community Centre

Saturday, July 15 – Cooksville ride, starts at Huron Park Recreation Centre

Saturday, July 22 – Lakeview-Mineola ride, starts at Port Credit Arena

Saturday, July 29 – Streetsville ride, starts at Vic Johnston Community Centre

Saturday, August 12 – Applewood ride, starts at Garnetwood Park

Saturday, August 19 – Sheridan ride, starts at Sheridan Park

Saturday, August 26 – Lisgar ride, starts at Tobias Mason Park

Saturday, September 9 – Meadowvale ride, starts at Meadowvale Community Centre

Saturday, September 23 – University of Toronto Mississauga ride, starts at University of Toronto Mississauga campus

Saturday, October 14 – Salmon run ride, starts at Erindale Park

Saturday, October 28 – Fall colours and Halloween ride, starts at Samuelson Park

Registration for these in-person guided rides is required.

Riders are reminded to follow all rules of the road and obey shared trail etiquette while cycling in Mississauga.

While helmets must be worn by cyclists under the age of 18, everyone is encouraged to wear one when riding their bike.

When using trails, always keep to the right of the trail, particularly if you are traveling at a slower speed.

If passing others, always pass on your left and use your bell or a signal before passing another cyclist or pedestrian.

When approaching a sharp turn on your bike that obstructs your view, approach slowly, use your bell or give a verbal warning and proceed when clear to do so.

Make sure your bike has a light and reflectors that can be seen by others.