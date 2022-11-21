BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Companies discussing labour shortage up by 28% in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The number of companies mentioning labour shortage in their quarterly earnings filings globally increased by 28 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, a new report showed on Monday.

This shows a continuous uptrend that was witnessed in recent years, while sentiment fell by 20 per cent, reveals GlobalData, a leading data analytics company.

Semiconductor and supply were another top keywords discussed around the topic.

The industries with the highest labour shortage discussions include construction, technology, packaging and consumer while financial services had the highest growth in terms mentioned.

“The shortage has resulted in increased dependence on more expensive temporary labour resources, significant increases in costs as well as delays in construction,” said analyst Ekta Chourasia.

Zendesk, a US-based technology company, mentioned that labour shortage contributed to an increase in wages and salaries, unfavourably impacting its expenses and operating costs.

Surge Components, a provider of capacitors and semiconductors, discussed that labour shortage posed challenges to its customers’ engineering staff, causing delay in product approval.

Consumer goods company Conagra Brands talked about persistent labour shortages affecting its capacity to effectively run production and distribution facilities.

Glatfelter, a packaging company, discussed that labour shortage led to a decline in volume, impacting its profitability by approximately $900,000.

“Labour shortage, along with a high demand resulting from a post-pandemic recovery, has created supply chain issues with shortage of materials and semiconductor chips, which in turn has resulted in the rise in raw material prices and wages, pushing up prices of final consumer products and causing global inflation,” explained Chourasia.

20221121-111405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Value buying lifts equities; banking stocks rise (Ld)

    Fuel prices cut by 15 paise per litre after a week’s...

    Bitcoin now has higher market cap than Russian currency

    Vi Business unveils Integrated IoT Solutions