BUSINESS/ECONOMYLIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Companies with Machiavellian CEOs benefit more: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Companies whose CEOs possess Machiavellian traits such as sneakiness, cunningness, and lack of a moral code are able to save more, suggests a study.

Despite ample evidence that dark personality traits pose financial and managerial risks to organisations, traits such as narcissism, psychopathy and machiavellianism are ubiquitous among CEOs.

Their prevalence on corporate boards – nearly three times the general population – suggests that, on some levels, anti-social behaviour may benefit business management.

The study, published in the Strategic Management Journal, showed that companies with Machiavellian CEOs have a net income savings of over 6.6 per cent on firm costs. Negotiating important firm costs is fundamental, and has significant impact on organisations.

“Highly Machiavellian personalities consistently excel in situations that are stressful, uncertain, unstructured and have a high degree of face-to-face interaction – all of which are commiserate with the CEO position and high-level negotiations,” said Federico Aime, a management professor at Oklahoma State University.

To determine CEOs higher on the Machiavellian scale (high Machs), the team aggregated public video of 198 CEOs at S&P 500 firms. Trained psychology professionals then evaluated the videos using an established scale for Machiavellianism.

The study found that companies with Machiavellian CEOs paid 12.11 per cent lower acquisition premiums, representing approximately $157 million or 3.6 per cent of the average deal.

Companies with high Mach CEOs also paid $101.19 million less on goods sold and $35.8 million less on debt interest, representing a total of 6.6 per cent savings on the average company’s net income.

The researchers explained that high Mach expectations and cultural norms filtered down to bargaining performance on production and financial costs.

“It should be no surprise that CEOs with a Machiavellian focus on bargaining pay less on acquisition premiums,” said co-author Aaron D. Hill.

“Machiavellianism can drive CEOs to gather more bargaining information because their inherent distrust, to leverage social interactions and coalitions, and to manipulate others allow them to win.”

The team noted that while high Mach CEOs seem to lower company costs, this might not outweigh the risks of the personality trait. Yet, they said there may also be unexplored benefits to Machiavellianism for CEOs.

20220605-160138

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    March GST collection surges to over Rs 1.23 lakh Cr

    Hero MotoCorp extends closure of plants till May 16

    ‘Auto dealers’ revenue, profits to reach pre-Covid levels’

    US Fed could start tapering asset purchases in mid-Nov or mid-Dec