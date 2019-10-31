Compass to hire 200 people for Hyderabad tech hub

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) US-based real estate technology company Compass on Tuesday announced plans for a new technology hub in Hyderabad with a strength of 200 engineering, product and design professionals.

To be located in Hyderabad’s Hitec City, the new Compass tech hub will focus heavily on mobile applications.

Compass said Jaideep Ganguly will lead the Hitec City operation as Vice President of Engineering starting later this year.

Ganguly joins Compass after nine years at Amazon where he served as Director of Software Development.

“The chance to transform an industry is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Jaideep Ganguly.

Prior to Amazon, he was Director of Engineering at Microsoft. He received a degree of Doctor of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

“In the past year alone we have more than tripled our tech team here in the US. This injection of talent is enabling us to launch new features, including AI-powered recommendations, and rapidly improve CRM, Search, the Compass mobile app and more,” Compass Chief Technology Officer Joseph Sirosh said in a statement.

“Having built and led engineering teams in Hyderabad in the past, I have seen first hand the impact Hitec City’s deep pool of software development talent can have. This new tech hub will only serve to propel our momentum,” he said.

The new tech hub will help accelerate the company’s software development for its real estate agents by complementing existing hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, DC.

Founded in 2012, Compass wants to streamline the home buying and selling experience by building an end-to-end software platform.

–IANS

gb/bg