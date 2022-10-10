INDIA

‘Compelled to impose costs’: SC declines to hear plea for declaring cow national animal

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to declare cows as the national animal of India and also to ensure their protection.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka told a counsel, representing petitioner Govansh Sewa Sadan: “Is it the job of the court to declare an animal as the national animal?”

“Why do you file such petitions in which we are compelled to impose costs,” it asked.

The counsel submitted before the bench that he was seeking a direction to the Central government to consider the matter. However, the bench further queried the counsel, “Whose fundamental right is affected now that you have filed a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution?”

The counsel contended that for human lives, cows are very important and the government should take up such matters. At this, the bench said that law is to be thrown to the winds because the petitioner’s counsel has come to court with such petitions.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the petitioner’s counsel withdrew the petition.

