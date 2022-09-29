The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Diliigent Power Private Ltd and DB Power Private Ltd by Adani Power Ltd.

The proposed combination involves acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and economic rights of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power.

A public listed company incorporated in India with its shares listed on BSE Ltd as well as the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Adani Power has eight operational power plants in India. It has power generation capacity of 13,650 mw comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 mw solar power project in Gujarat.

Diliigent Power is primarily engaged in the activities of a holding company. It also provides project management and consultancy services to DB Power.

DB Power operates a coal-based thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 1,200 MW in Chhattisgarh.

20220929-185002