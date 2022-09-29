BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Competition Commission approves Adani Power’s acquisition of Diliigent Power, DB Power

NewsWire
0
0

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Diliigent Power Private Ltd and DB Power Private Ltd by Adani Power Ltd.

The proposed combination involves acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and economic rights of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power.

A public listed company incorporated in India with its shares listed on BSE Ltd as well as the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Adani Power has eight operational power plants in India. It has power generation capacity of 13,650 mw comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 mw solar power project in Gujarat.

Diliigent Power is primarily engaged in the activities of a holding company. It also provides project management and consultancy services to DB Power.

DB Power operates a coal-based thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 1,200 MW in Chhattisgarh.

20220929-185002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Venture capital investments reached $10 billion in 2020

    RBI announces PCA framework for NBFCs, to be in place from...

    Benchmark yield fell sharply by 13-15 bps post hint of slow...

    Microsoft announces to reopen headquarters from March 29