BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Competition Commission clears acquisition of Essar Group assets by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

NewsWire
0
2

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday approved acquisition of assets of Essar Group by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of power assets namely Essar Power Hazira Ltd and Gandhar Hazira Transmission Ltd, port assets like Hazira Cargo Terminals Ltd, Ibrox Aviation & Trading Private Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd and Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd, as well as other assets.

These other assets include Snow White Agencies Private Ltd and Bhagwat Steel Ltd. All these assets belong to Essar Group and are to be acquired by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd, which is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal S A and its affiliates and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan.

20220929-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Being forced to bid adieu the company I founded: Ashneer

    Indian equities decline widens; Sensex plunges over 1,400 points (Ld)

    Airtel says recent tariff revision consolidated net 4G SIM additions

    RIL’s strong balance sheet, high liquidity to boost Jio, Retail, O2C:...