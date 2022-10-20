BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Competition Commission okays acquisition of Shubhalakshmi Polyester’ select businesses by Reliance Polyester Ltd

NewsWire
0
0

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved acquisition of certain businesses of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd by Reliance Polyester Ltd.

The proposed combination contemplates acquisition by Reliance Polyester Ltd (acquirer) of the business undertakings of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) pertaining to the manufacture of polyester products and yarn as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lumpsum consideration, a statement issued by the CCI said.

“The acquirer is not engaged in any business activity at present. However, post-closing of the proposed transaction, it will primarily be engaged in the production and supply of certain petrochemical products such as polyester staple fibre (PSF), polyethylene terephthalate chips (chips) as well as different types of polyester yarns. The acquirer belongs to the RIL group (which is one of the producers of polyester fibre and polyester yarns in India),” it said.

20221020-212001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICT industry veteran Manoj Chugh joins as advisor to Vehere’s Board

    Amazon’s plan to acquire Catamaran stake in Prione violates FDI policy:...

    Consumer gold demand in India set to recover in 2021: WGC...

    I-T Deptt conducts searches in Kanchipuram, Chennai, Vellore