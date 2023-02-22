BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Competition Commission okays acquisition of VGP Holdings by Aramco subsidiary Gateway Velocity

NewsWire
0
0

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday approved proposed acquisition of 100 per cent issued and outstanding share capital and sole control of VGP Holdings LLC by Gateway Velocity Holding Corp.

Gateway Velocity Holding Corp. (Gateway), a newly formed corporation in Delaware (US), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aramco Overseas Company B.V. (AOC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco).

Gateway is a holding company and does not have any business activities in India or elsewhere.

Saudi Aramco is primarily engaged in prospecting, exploring, drilling, and extracting hydrocarbon substances and processing, manufacturing, refining and marketing these substances.

In India, it is primarily engaged in the marketing and selling of hydrocarbons and derivatives (including polyethylene, polypropylene, resins, lubricants and base oils).

VGP Holdings LLC is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Delaware.

Following a pre-closing reorganisation, Valvoline Inc will transfer one of its two business segments i.e. Global Products Business, to VGP Holdings.

The global products business sells Valvoline and other branded and private label engine and automotive preventive maintenance products in several countries.

It sells lubricants, coolants and AdBlue (diesel exhaust fluid) in India.

20230222-193203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT stocks sees heavy sell-off amid hawkish statement by US Fed...

    India to play ‘increasing role’ in global economic recovery: Goyal

    India offers 10 blocks for oil exploration and production

    Twitter as a platform must be fair to all: Musk