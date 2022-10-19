The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday imposed penalties of Rs 223.48 crore and Rs 168.88 crore on MMT-Go (GoIbibo and MakeMyTrip) and OYO, respectively, for anti-competitive conduct.

The Competition watchdog also directed MMT-Go to amend its market behaviour, for indulging in anti-competitive conduct.

The monetary as well as behavioral sanctions on MMT-Go (MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo) have been imposed by the CCI for abusing its dominant position and also for having anti-competitive arrangement with OYO (Oravel Stays Ltd).

Monetary penalty was also imposed on OYO for its anti-competitive arrangement with MMT-Go through which MMT-Go delisted the competitors of OYO from its online portals in 2018.

A major allegation against MMT-Go was that it imposed a price parity in their agreements with hotel partners.

Under such agreements, the hotel partners are not allowed to sell their rooms on any other platform or on its own online portal at a price below the price at which it is being offered on the two entities’ platforms.

It was also alleged that OYO was given preferential treatment by MMT on its platform, resulting in blocking of market access to other players.

