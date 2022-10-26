INDIA

Complainant arrested for lodging fake loot case in Lucknow

A complainant in Lucknow has been arrested for staging his own loot case because he had to repay a loan.

The alleged ‘victim’ Ram Narain had informed the police that he had been looted of Rs 3 lakhs in Nigohan, in the outskirts of Lucknow, while he was returning home on Monday night.

Ram Narain claimed that he was intercepted by four bike borne assailants who stopped his car and looted the money.

He had claimed the incident to have taken place at Nahar Kheda area.

Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Hirdesh Kumar said that after Ram Narain, who owns a firecracker shop, lodged the complaint, a police team visited the spot and checked CCTV installed near the spot.

“No vehicle could be seen either going or coming in the area where Ram Narain claimed that the loot had taken place. The victim was also asked whether he had any enmity or not and also if he had taken loan to which he first denied and then after investigation nailed his lie, he confessed,” said the SP.

Kumar further added that Ram Narain had taken a loan and had not wanted to repay it hence he staged the loot.

A case has now been registered against him and he has been arrested.

