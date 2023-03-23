A complaint has been filed against AAP councillor from ward number 34, Hemlata, for allegedly furnishing wrong information in her election affidavit.

The complainant Nitin Rachhoya, a resident of Nangloi has also accused AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak for helping Hemlata furnish contacted information.

“Hemlata has shown that she cleared her fifth standard in 1986, but did not furnish any certificate in this respect. As per her affidavit, she 43-year-old, on the other hand, as per her date of birth (23/08/1976) she is 46-year-old. Thus she has furnished fake information,” read the complaint.

Apart from this, the complainant has also alleged that AAP leader filed another wrong information about her residence. Rachchoya alleged that AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak wrote Hemlata’s mother’s name instead of her husband or father’s name in form B of election affidavit for illegally helping her.

“Also Hemlata didn’t furnish any date on her form no 21 due to which it should be declared null and void,” he said.

Speaking with IANS, Rajender the husband of Hemlata said that they will answers only before the court. He said he will speak on behalf of Hemlata.

“Police is looking into the matter, we don’t have problem. Our party and election commission have also been accused. We were asked a few questions, we will answer only before court,” said Rajender.

Rachhoya has alleged that if Hemlata was married twice, why is her daughter from second husband using the sir name of her first husband.

