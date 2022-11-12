Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan has sought National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma’s intervention in ensuring the arrest of state minister Akhil Giri over his derogatory comments on President Draupadi Murmu’s looks.

Giri, the West Bengal minister of state for the state correctional services, recently made comments against President Murmu. “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our president look,” he commented at a public programme at Nandigram in East Midnapore district recently.

The state BJP leadership immediately took up the matter and filed an FIR against Giri at the local police station on Friday.

Immediately after that, Khan forwarded his letter to the NCW chairperson seeking her intervention in ensuring the arrest of Giri. He has also requested the NCW chairperson to ensure that Giri is also dismissed from his chair as a member of West Bengal legislative Assembly.

In his letter, Khan said that Draupadi Murmu as the President is the highest leader for 140 crore Indians. “This is an insult to our democratic system. This is an insult to our constitutional structure and this insult is of all 140 crore Indian citizens,” Khan’s letter has read.

He has also pointed out that the issue was not only related to women’s respect but also reflects the mindset of the people uttering such words. Till the report was filed there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress on this count.

20221112-151603