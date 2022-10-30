The Director of Treatment Quality Control of Delhi Jal board has filed a police complaint against the West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and party leader Tajinder Singh Bagga for allegedly obstructing in the discharge of his official duty and criminal intimidation.

The complaint was submitted by Director Sanjay Sharma at the Kalindi Kunj police station on Friday.

According to Sharma’s complaint, he was on an official duty at Bhola Ghat near Okhla barrage in Kalindi Kunj and was supervising the spray of anti-foaming substance on the surface of Yamuna river when the incident happened.

“This process is duly approved by the DJB. Verma along with Bagga and some of his associates stopped me from performing my official duty,” Sharma’s complaint stated.

“He intimidated and threatened me. He used very foul language and misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with officers of DJB were poisoning the water of River Yamuna. This act of Verma and others has been video recorded by some people,” Sharma stated.

“This act of Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma is an assault on an honest and upright government servant like me and cannot be accepted. It has demoralised and scared me and even my colleagues. Please register FIR against Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Tejinder Singh Bagga and others as per law and take appropriate action,” Sharma said in his complaint.

