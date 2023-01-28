Delhi Police have received a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and two magazines for outraging religious feelings of the majority community. However, the police have so far not registered any FIR in the matter, said an official on Saturday.

Sandeep Deo, who runs a Youtube channel and is Editor-in-Chief of India Speaks Daily, in his complaint stated that Bhagwat’s recent interview with two magazines endorsed homosexuality by referring to personalities from Mahabharata.

“RSS chief in his reply to a question quoted scriptural, historical personality of Mahabharata times – Hamsa and Dimbak being as gay having a relationship as gay’s with each other, having attraction towards each other, which is not factually correct,” Deo said in his complaint.

Deo further stated that the same historical incidence is correctly mentioned in Sri Harivansh Purana from page no 1303 to 1366 printed from Gita Press. He demanded registration of an FIR under section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

“Bhagwat’s remarks have hurt the feelings of a large section of Hindu community. They should be made to issue a written apology for printing misinterpretation of scripture like Mahabharat Harvanshpuran,” the complaint read.

20230128-101404