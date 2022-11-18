INDIA

Complaint against Siddaramaiah’s aide for statement on Brahmins

NewsWire
0
0

The Brahmins Association in Mysuru has lodged a police complaint against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s close aide for his humiliating statement on Brahmins.

In the complaint lodged at the Kuvempunagar police station, it has been charged that the accused, Pa Mallesh, had issued objectionable statements on Brahmanism, Vedas and the Upanishads.

The complainant have pressed the police to register an FIR under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion or any class), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

On Sunday while releasing the book ‘Siddaramaiah@75’ in Mysuru, Mallesh had stated that under no circumstances people should trust the Brahmins and Brahminism, adding that the Veda and Upanishads have destroyed this nation.

“People should follow theBuddha, we all have Buddha on our side,” he said.

He further alleged that Brahmins are behind increasing the maximum limit of reservation to 60 per cent from 50 per cent.

“First Brahmins built mutts, later Lingayats followed it. Before 20 years Vokkaligas built a mutt for them. Now, all communities have mutts. There are many swamijis and mutts and all are pressing for reservations,” he maintained.

Mallesh also declared that Siddaramaiah would return to power, but said: “We can’t sit quietly, passing all responsibilities on to him. Prime Minister is for everyone. But, today’s Prime Minister has confined himself to RSS and BJP. What is our reaction in this regard? What are youth doing? How can such injustice happen?”

Siddaramaih, who also attended Sunday’s event, did not react to the statements.

20221118-120002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raje aide’s letter against LoP intensifies faction feud in Rajasthan

    Patna HC asks Sahara chief to appear before court on Friday

    Asian Cup Qualifiers: Chhetri, Sahal goals guide India to 2-1 win...

    Youth’s suicide turns out to be murder in K’taka