Social activist and senior advocate T.J. Abraham has lodged a complaint against six persons, including two sitting Ministers of the BJP government, in connection with the death of a Police Inspector posted with Karnataka Police department.

The complaint has been lodged at the K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru.

Nandeesh, a Police Inspector, suffered a heart attack and died recently. It was alleged that he died due to political pressure.

Abraham had lodged a complaint in this regard against state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj.

He had also lodged the complaint against Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Assistant Commissioner of Police Reena Suvarna, Chandru, a relative of Byrathi Basavaraj and another person Ganesh.

He alleged that all accused are indirectly responsible for the death of Inspector Nandeesh.

The complaint states that Nandeesh suffered a heart attack because of the pressure from relatives of Basavaraj. He was targeted for not listening to Chandru and Ganesh.

The raid by the CCB was intentional and pressure was put for the deceased inspector’s suspension.

The complaint also alleged that the deceased had given a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to the state Urban Development Minister and Rs 20 lakh to the state Home Minister.

“Before suspending, no clarification was sought from the deceased Nandeesh. I have demanded that an FIR should be registered against all accused persons. If they don’t file an FIR, I will approach the court,” Abraham said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ordered a probe in connection with the case. Inspector Nandeesh posted with the K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru had succumbed to heart attack on October 27.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD (S) has questioned the BJP-led Karnataka government over Nandeesh’s death, alleging that political pressure led him to suffer a heart attack.

Kumaraswamy questioned the circumstances leading to the Inspector’s heart attack. The deceased Inspector’s wife had alleged that the incident took place due to pressure on him.

Nandeesh was suspended for allowing a pub to operate within the jurisdiction of K.R. Puram police station till early morning.

The JD(S) Chief said, “The government itself had permitted restaurants to operate till 1 a.m. I am asking the government to find out for how long the pub remained open? Who was there? How many of them were supporters of a politician? There is also a report that says police officers were also dancing in that pub.”

“The officers who had given Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh for postings in Bengaluru and got suspended, how would they recover their money? This is a murder by the ruling government. This case needs to be probed by a higher agency,” Kumaraswamy added.

