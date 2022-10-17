In wake of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s sensational allegation that M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had married her, a complaint has been registered with Vijayan and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, that the IAS officer has breached service rules and should be suspended from service.

Titled “Chathiyude Chakravyuhem (Padmavyuha of betrayal)” in Malayalam, the autobiography of Swapna, published by Trissur-headquartered Current Books and hitting the stands last week, claims that Sivasankar had tied the knot on her in a temple in Chennai.

Complainant, Congress leader Veena S. Nair said that according to the All India Service Rules a person, who is married and the spouse is alive, gets married again while in service, breaks the rule and a case should be registered against such a person and they should be suspended from service.

Sivasankar is presently the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, on being reinstated in service after being in jail for several months after his arrest in 2020, soon after Swapna was arrested in the gold smuggling case.

