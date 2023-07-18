A Bihar JD-U leader has lodged a complaint with Patna police against BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Media in-charge of JD-U Patna unit Ranjit Kumar on Monday lodged a complaint with Kotwali police station seeking action against Chaudhary.

Kumar claimed that Chaudhary regularly makes objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The way Samrat Chaudhary makes derogatory remarks against CM Nitish Kumar is highly objectionable and condemnable. It hurts our sentiments and it is an insult to every Bihari people. Due to such statements, the image of Bihar and Bihari people getting ruined in the rest of our country. Hence, I have filed an application with Kotwali police station in Patna and requested for registering FIR in this matter,” Kumar told IANS.

“During the lathicharge incident on July 13, Samrat Chaudhary had levelled serious allegations on CM Nitish Kumar. He had also used abusive words against him. The way he speaks in the media and makes statements against a person sitting on a constitutional post, it does not look like he is a state president of a political party,” Kumar added.

2023071740870