Complaint filed against SGPC Amritsar for praising ‘terrorists’, Babbar Khalsa

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar for praising ‘terrorists’ and Sikh terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa.

“SGPC (Amritsar) shared some tweets praising terrorists Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Kulwant Singh also known as Mehnga Singh Babbar, founder of the terrorist organisation Babber Khalsa, both are declared terrorists, and terrorist organisation,” the lawyer, Vineet Jindal, wrote in his complaint.

“SGPC also called them sant of Sikhism. We know that they killed thousands of innocent citizens of our country. This act is an offence as SGPC deliberately and maliciously intended to outrage religious feelings and incite the community against each other,” he further said in his complaint.

“This act attracts offence under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 of IT act,” he further stated while requesting to lodge an FIR against officials of SGPC Amritsar and take strict action against them.

20230612-131404

