Complaint filed against Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments

A complaint against Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for films like ‘Pink’, ‘Blurr’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and several others, has been filed for hurting religious sentiments after she donned a necklace with Goddess Lakshmi’s sculpture paired with a revealing set of clothing as per the complainant.

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress had uploaded a picture and a video on March 14 from the ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai. The religious outfit Hind Rakshak Sangathan has filed a charge against Pannu for violating religious emotions and spreading obscenity.

The allegation was made by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the convener of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan Indore, who is also the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. Police said that they received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur against actress Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and the image of the religion.

Taapsee is yet to react or issue a statement on the legal action.

