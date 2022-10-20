INDIA

Complaint lodged against Kannada actor for ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments

Hindu Jagaran Vedike has lodged a police complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Hindu Jagran Vedike, a right wing group affiliated to the RSS, has mentioned that actor Chetan Ahimsa had issued derogatory and insulting statements, while making comments on tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola’ used in superhit Kantara movie.

The complaint also alleges that the actor had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa allegedly also hurt sentiments of Hindus by putting up posts on social media. The Hindu group has urged the police to summon the actor to the police station and stop him from issuing statements hurting Hindus.

Reacting to statement of Rishab Shetty, Director and hero of Kantara movie, Chetan Ahimsa stated that the tradition of Bhoota Kola is not a part of Hindu religion and it existed even before Hindu religion came into existence.

Like how Hindu language can’t be imposed, Hindutva can’t be imposed on people. Hindu is different from Hinduism. Bhoota Kola is the tradition of natives of the land. It won’t come under Hindu religion, Chetan Ahimsa had stated stirring a controversy.

